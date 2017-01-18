EA Sports

The 2016-17 NFL Playoffs has found its final four with just the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons remaining after a highly entertaining Divisional Round. I suppose saying a highly entertaining game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys would have been a more accurate statement, but I digress.

Fortunately for us, and our playoff-long series highlighting Madden 17’s prediction for each and every playoff game, Madden 17 has been shockingly accurate on the prediction front thus far.

If you take Madden 17’s Wild Card predictions from our simulation of the entire NFL Playoffs, coupled with our simulation of the Divisional Round individually, Madden 17 is sitting at a cool 6-2 heading into what should be a very interesting Championship Round.

We’ve got the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers vs. the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. Let’s do this.