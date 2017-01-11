EA Sports

The NFL Playoffs have gotten off to a predictable start coming off the heels of a weak Wild Card weekend that saw every home team win by a combined score of 121-45. One hundred and twenty-one to forty-five! The Oakland Raiders were the highest scoring Wild Card loser, and they only put up 14 points. There was no drama, no upsets, nothing outside of the ordinary, just mediocre football.

Fortunately for the NFL and its fans, the Divisional Round features a slate of really interesting matchups, outside of the New England Patriots vs. the Houston Texans, of course. The Patriots should win that game relatively comfortably, if the regular season is any indication.

Outside of that contest, you’ve got some fascinating matchups across the board. The Steelers and Chiefs are going to destroy each other. We’ll get to find out if the Atlanta Falcons are actually good heading into a very tough matchup with the Seahawks, and if Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot don’t succumb to first-time playoff pressure and find a way to take down the red hot Green Bay Packers, that is going to be one seriously dangerous playoff team moving forward. Intrigue!

For those following the comings and goings here at uproxx dot com, we ran a full Madden 17 simulation of the NFL Playoffs last week. It had a certain level of Madden wackiness to it, but as of this writing, Madden 17 is sitting at 3-1 based off its Wild Card weekend predictions heading into the Divisional Round. In the interest of producing new content and keeping the Madden 17 predictions relevant throughout the playoffs, we’ve decided to run a separate set of predictions for each individual playoff round. For example, our original simulation doesn’t have a prediction for the Texans vs. Patriots matchup because in the Madden 17 universe, the Texans lost to the Raiders last week, and what kind of operation would this be if we didn’t have a Madden 17 prediction for every playoff game?

So without further needless explanation, here’s how Madden 17 is predicting the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs will play out.