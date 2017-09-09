Getty Image

The 2017 NFL season got started with a bit of a stunner on Thursday night when the Chiefs took down the defending champion Patriots in convincing fashion in Foxborough. While the Patriots’ championship hangover game — and potentially Kansas City’s announcement to the league that they’re a contender — got things started, the season gets going in earnest on Sunday when the first full Sunday of NFL games begins.

For CBS, that also means the return of The NFL Today, with two new cast members joining James Brown, Boomer Esiason, and Bill Cowher. Phil Simms leaves the commentary booth for the studio with Tony Romo filling his old spot next to Jim Nantz. The other addition is former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, who joins the team in addition to his role on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

On the surface, Burleson’s addition to the cast comes as a surprise. Traditionally, the show has featured legends and former Hall of Famers, like Dan Marino and Tony Gonzalez, where Burleson was simply a quality receiver in the league. However, since joining NFL Network, Burleson has become a rising star in the industry, as evidenced by him landing one of the most coveted jobs in football broadcasting.

Earlier this week, Burleson spoke with UPROXX Sports about the upcoming season and who he thinks are threats to the Patriots (spoiler: the Chiefs are not mentioned), his take on what teams miss out on when evaluating quarterbacks, his old quarterback Matt Stafford’s new record-breaking contract, and how he took a calculated approach to entering the broadcast scene and how he’s climbed the ladder so quickly.