Getty Image

The 2017 NFL season starts this Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots with a full slate of games taking place on Sunday. I already previewed the AFC, so here’s a look at the National Football Conference as well as my pick for Super Bowl winner and who will win all the major NFL awards.

NFC EAST

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New York Giants

Record: 12-4, 3rd in NFC (Last year: 11-5)

The Giants have the look of a serious contender. They went from six wins in 2015 to 11 last year and I’m giving them one more because that young defense they have is going to get better. They are strong in the secondary (keep an eye on S Landon Collins) and that will allow them to blitz a lot, which defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to do. The offense should be pass heavy because I don’t think RB Paul Perkins is a special back that can do that much. Look for QB Eli Manning to throw as much as any starter this year and as long as he can keep his interceptions down, they should win a lot of games. If they get to the playoffs, can they get a win because last year they got crushed 38-13 by the Packers and that’s something the Giants should use to come into this year angry.

Fantasy Spin: I loved the signing of WR Brandon Marshall because it’s going to help star WR Odell Beckham, who might have his best year yet. Last year Beckham went for 101 catches, 1,367 yards and 10 TDs. I’m crazy enough to think he might top it because if defenses pay attention to Marshall then that will open things up for everybody including Beckham. Plus, he wants to get a big raise and money is always a good motivator.

Dallas Cowboys

Record: 10-6, 1st Wild Card (Last year: 11-5)

The Cowboys were a big surprise team last year as they went from 4-12 in 2015 to 11-5 last year thanks to rookies QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Thanks to the best offensive line in the league, they should have another great offense again. As of this writing, Elliott is still suspended for six games, but that could change this week. They should still be very good without him because of how dominant that line is. The defense was first against the run and then 26th against the pass (in terms of yards), so they need to improve against the pass. That’s why they drafted Taco Charlton (great name) to help the pass rush to make it difficult for opponents. A ten win season is very realistic for this young team that’s going to grow together.

Fantasy Spin: Elliott changed so many fantasy drafts because if he didn’t have a suspension he was a top five pick in every draft. Due to the suspension, he was dropped to a late second round pick or a third rounder. After getting 1,631 rush yards and 16 total TDs it’s easy to get excited about him. Here’s hoping he’s not out for too long and that he proves to be a huge fantasy football difference maker again.