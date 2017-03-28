Here Are The New NFL Rules, And 15 More We’d Love To See Happen

Getty Image

The NFL adopted some new rules today. Some are good, some are fine, and some are strange.

Rules that the NFL adopted today. pic.twitter.com/JyWiO05wvV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2017

Letting a room full of people with massive televisions decide challenges? Good! No longer allowing dudes to time snaps on field goals so they can jump the center and block the kick? That always seemed unfair, so it’s fine. But all receivers running routes are now defenseless? So you can’t hit a dude hard while he’s running a seam route or over the middle? That seems bad.

And that last rule about intentionally saving time is strange. Does that mean you can’t spike the ball in the final two minutes anymore? Probably not … but it’s so vague.

If you want good rule changes, allow me to help.

The NFL is very hit or miss when it comes to changing its rules. Not I. These are 15 changes that would take the NFL from global money-printing sports mafia to global money-printing sports mafia with more nudity.

1. The New England Patriots Should Not Be Allowed To Cheat — The NFL seems to go back on forth on this but it would make sense to just not let the Patriots at all, whether it’s in the playoffs or regular season.

2. Owners Must Quarterback One Series Per Season — And they can’t be a kneel-down at the end of a game. The series must commence with at least three minutes on the clock in the second or fourth quarters, if that’s when the team opts to do it.

3. Nude Referees — Just the referee. Not the other officials.

4. Bring Back Mike Carey — We all miss him getting the replay reviews wrong, right? He left us too soon.