The Price Of NFL Sunday Ticket Is Going Even Higher Before Next Season

NFL Sunday Ticket is one of DirecTV’s biggest selling points to sports fans, as they have the exclusive rights to the package that allows fans to watch every NFL game, no matter the market, every week. As part of a larger price increase for all DirecTV packages, the basic NFL Sunday Ticket plan will cost 9.3 percent more in 2017 than it did in 2016.

According to TV Predictions, the basic package, which includes all the games and the mix channel with all the games on one screen but does not include RedZone or the DirecTV fantasy channel, will go up in price from $257.94 to $281.94. The Max package, with RedZone and the fantasy channel, will go up 5 percent from $359.94 to $377.94.

This is a steep increase that NFL fans will certainly be upset about, whether they’re ordering now or forget about this price hike until just before the season starts and realizes it in August. It’s not uncommon for the price to rise slightly, but these are significant raises in package pricing compared to last year.

Sunday Ticket and RedZone have changed the viewing experience for fans at home drastically, and have made it far easier to stay up on every team in the league. I personally can’t imagine trying to watch NFL football without RedZone, but the price hikes for Sunday Ticket may make some fans think twice about the package even on the heels of one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent memory.