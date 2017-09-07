NFL

The 2017 NFL season is set to begin this evening with the defending Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots starting the season off with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Every week on Thursday during this NFL season I’ll be here with predictions for the Thursday night game as well as some daily fantasy advice for your lineups on Fanduel and DraftKings. Also, I’ll be back tomorrow with a prediction for the full slate of games on Sunday and Monday.

For now, let’s focus on the Thursday game. I will put the point spread for every game as well, using the numbers from VegasInsider.

Kansas City @ New England (-9)

This should be dominant win by the Patriots, who are incredible at home and have scored a lot on the Chiefs in recent years. While the Chiefs have the kind of defense that is great at forcing turnovers, the Patriots are so good at spreading the field with QB Tom Brady utilizing the short passing game very well. The Chiefs have a great secondary with guys like CB Marcus Peters and S Eric Berry, but that doesn’t mean they can stop everybody the Pats have. If there’s a weakness in the Pats offense it’s that they might miss star WR Julian Edelman, but with a deep group of WRs (look for a deep shot to newcomer Brandin Cooks), a healthy TE Rob Gronkowski and four capable RBs, I’m not really worried about the Pats offense.

One of the strengths of the Patriots is that they do a great job of taking away the best weapon on the other team. On the Chiefs, that likely means explosive WR Tyreek Hill or it could mean talented TE Travis Kelce. The Chiefs know the Patriots well, so I fully expect rookie RB Kareem Hunt to be utilized heavily. The problem is the Patriots run defense is great. If the Chiefs win they need to move the ball with Hunt and I don’t think that’s going to happen.

There’s an interesting bit of history here because in the first game of the 2008 season one year after the Patriots finished 16-0 (and lost in the Super Bowl), Brady tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season. Who were the opponents? The Chiefs. They’ve played many times since then, but that’s one of those moments that I’m sure Brady remembers well.

The Chiefs have never won a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and I don’t see it happening this week either.