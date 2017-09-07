NFL Week 1 Point Totals: Going Under In The Season Openers

09.07.17

Getty Image

Professional football is the most popular gambling sport in the United States by a hefty margin and the 2017 NFL season is (finally) here. Yes, there are other things to whet the handicapping appetite throughout the sporting calendar and there was even a monster boxing match less than two weeks ago that received a ton of attention. Still, there is nothing quite like a full slate of NFL games and that is what we are blessed with in early September.

In this space each week, we are tasked with selecting five games to target with the special twist of dealing in point totals. These (usually) aren’t quite as sexy as essentially predicting the outcomes of games by wagering on the “side” or “money line” but over/under bets can be both satisfying, fun to sweat and highly lucrative if executed correctly.

As a motto, we will be leaning “under” with the vast majority of plays. Generally, the public absolutely loves to root for high-scoring, exciting action and that can lead to inflated prices when Las Vegas (or your favorite off-shore establishment) seeks to receive measured action on both sides. That brings us to the overall goal of fading the public (i.e. average bettor) and the reasoning behind that is, well, most people that bet on football lose and siding with the house is the smartest way to live.

With all of the background out of the way, let’s roll through this week’s slate, beginning with the highly anticipated Thursday night opener in Foxboro.

