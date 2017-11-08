We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 10 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

The NFL season is officially half over as we head into Week 10. Every team in the league has played at least eight games while some have played nine since they haven’t had their bye weeks yet.

When I wrote my picks out last week it was before the devastating ACL injury suffered by Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who was coming off a monster game losing to the Seahawks in Week 8. A lot of people were heartbroken about it including NFL players, who admired how good he was and also how much of a leader he had been as a rookie. It looked like the Texans had finally found a great QB after 15 years in the NFL, but now he’s out. It’s a reminder of how quickly everything can change for a team in the NFL. One week there’s a high and the next, the lowest of lows.

Speaking of those lows, what’s with the fighting in games? Last week, Bengals star WR AJ Green got into a fight with Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey by putting him in a UFC style choke hold, which led to both guys being ejected. It got so serious that Ramsey even tried to get into the Bengals locker room to fight Green. The Buccaneers also got into a scuffle with the Saints when WR Mike Evans and QB Jameis Winston started trouble. Evans is suspended this week for his actions while Winston is injured.

Here’s hoping there aren’t as many fights on the field this week and that the games are what people talk about the most, especially those of us with important fantasy football matchups to think about. Warning: Some of these games are going to be blowouts and some will be bad to watch, but there could be some hidden gems in here too.

Last Week’s Results:

9-4 Straight Up (83-49 Season)

7-6 Point Spread (63-68-1 Season)

That’s the third straight week of great picks straight up. By this point in the year, we have a much better idea of what teams are likely playoff bound and who stinks, so that helps. There are still a lot of inconsistent teams out there that make things difficult when picking games.

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

The following teams have byes this week: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, and Philadelphia.