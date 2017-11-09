NFL Week 10 Point Totals: Punts And Field Goals Rule The Day

Getty Image

More than half of the 2017 NFL season is in the books and, in this space, things have gone quite well. We’ve had our share of bad beats (including the ghastly Julio Jones drop in Charlotte costing us a win just a week ago) but hitting winners at a 58 percent clip over nine weeks in the NFL is nothing to sneeze at and that is where we are at the moment. Still, it is never wise to rest on one’s laurels and we have no plans to do that when dissecting totals on a weekly basis.

Before we get to this week’s slate, let’s check in on the specifics to this point.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 26-19

Come get these winners.

Seahawks and Cardinals UNDER 20 points in the first half

Last week’s Thursday night full-game total did not go well for those of you on the Under, but there is a reason we take first halves on occasion. We’ll go back to that well this week with a Seahawks defense that should be in a foul mood after a loss. The impetus of this selection is really that I’m not sure Arizona has the ability to generate anything approaching coherent offense in this spot, but Seattle should take a minute to ramp things up and allow us to cash a ticket by halftime.