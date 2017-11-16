NFL Week 11 Point Totals: Sticking To Our Principles Amid Turmoil

Getty Image

We were within a Jay Cutler interception (and a ghastly one, at that) from a winning performance in Week 10, but developing thick skin is a requirement in this particular corner of the sports world. For the most part, we have avoided abject disaster but, in recent weeks, the bad beats have begun to roll a bit and staying afloat has been, well, acceptable.

Now, though, our mission is to right the ship when it comes to Week 11 of the NFL season and, before we hand out five winning selections on the Over/Under side of things, let’s check out the season-long performance.

Last Week: 2-3

Season: 28-22

Come get these winners.

Titans and Steelers UNDER 44 points

This may not be fun but we’re going back to the well with a Thursday evening Under. The Steelers haven’t been as dominant offensively as you might think and Tennessee’s offense has been maddening at times. Throw in the fact that Pittsburgh’s defense is low-key stout and the general weirdness on Thursday? Let’s take the Under to begin the week right.