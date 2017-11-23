We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 12 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

It’s Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season, which means we are heading down home stretch, one without bye weeks. It’s also the time of the year where fantasy football owners are trying to hold onto a playoff spot or fight their way into the playoffs over the next couple of weeks. Hey Ravens defense, keep pitching those shutouts, please!

Before I get to this week’s picks, I want to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to all of the Americans out there. I’m Canadian, so our Thanksgiving in the second Monday in October (Columbus Day in the U.S.) and there’s nothing to celebrate for us. However, I’ve always celebrated American Thanksgiving in the sense that I’ve done my best to take school or work off my entire life so I can stay home and watch football. Thanks for that, America.

Last Week’s Results:

8-6 Straight Up (101-59 Season, .631)

6-8 Point Spread (78-81-1 Season, .497)

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.