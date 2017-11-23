NFL Week 12 Point Totals: Getting Weird With A Full Thanksgiving Slate

#Washington Redskins #Dallas Cowboys #NFL
11.23.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

We’re struggling right now but, in the same breath, sometimes it takes some grinding to stay afloat. Week 11 was not particularly kind to us, beginning with two field goals in a matter of seconds to sink a Thursday night Under but triage allowed for a respectable performance. Thanksgiving week is exceedingly public in nature because, well, everyone is watching football to avoid family time and that actually brings some opportunities. Before we get to our five selections, let’s check in on the season-long performance.

  • Last Week: 2-3
  • Season: 30-25

Come get these winners.

Chargers and Cowboys UNDER 48 points

Dallas been almost completely impotent offensively in the absence of Zeke Elliott and Tyron Smith and, while Smith could return on Thursday, it isn’t enough to push me to the Over side of things. The public is almost always going to be on the Over in a (very) visible spot like this so fade them violently and rely on San Diego’s wrecking ball defensive front to wreak havoc. Oh, and I don’t think the Chargers can blow this up singlehandedly, even if that is a legitimate concern after last week.

TOPICS#Washington Redskins#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSDENVER BRONCOSNEW YORK GIANTSNFLWashington Redskins

