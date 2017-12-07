NFL Week 14 Point Totals: Bring On The December Weather

Getty Image

The stretch run of the 2017 NFL season is here and we kicked it off with a winning foray in Week 13. In some ways, handicapping becomes more difficult in the late portion of the season, as a few teams have packed it in for the winter while others are especially motivated with playoff goals on the horizon. Still, our methods remain unchanged in fading the public at every turn and, considering our lone loss last week came with an Over selection, that will spell the end of any attempt to root for points in bunches this season. Lastly, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the form of cold weather and, well, that means even more picks on the Under.

Before the picks arrive for Week 14, let’s check in on the season-long output.

Last Week: 3-1-1

Season: 36-28-1

Come get these winners.

Saints and Falcons UNDER 25.5 points in the first half

Thursday night Unders have been up and down this season but we’re targeting this one specifically. Both of these teams are known for their offenses and it is easy to see why. With that said, the Saints have been uncharacteristically feisty on defense this season and, in recent weeks, Atlanta’s defense has flashed the upside that it displayed on the way to the Super Bowl a season ago. This feels like a spot when the two offenses will be feeling each other out in the early moments and, with a lot of public attention, this line is a point or two high. Sometimes, that’s all you need to pull the trigger.