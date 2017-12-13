We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 15 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

There are just three weeks left in the NFL regular season. Week 15 brings with it the biggest game in the AFC this year as the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers host the 10-3 New England Patriots, who are coming off a surprising loss at Miami. It could be a shootout with some MVP candidates involved, so it’s a big reason to get excited about Week 15.

In the NFC, the big news is that the Philadelphia Eagles potential MVP quarterback Carson Wentz is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL during their win over the Rams last week. Suddenly, the Eagles went from the favorites in the NFC to a team that will have to rely on backup QB Nick Foles to get them there. It won’t be easy against a stacked NFC while there’s a lot more optimism among the other NFC playoff contenders.

To my fellow fantasy football players out there, good luck in the playoffs this week and next week. I have four of eight teams still going, so I’m hoping for some great success. I said that in Borat’s voice.

Last Week’s Results:

8-8 Straight Up (134-74 Season, .644)

6-9-1 Point Spread (105-100-3 Season, .512)

It wasn’t a great week after getting double-digit wins for several weeks in a row. It’ll still be a great year picking straight up and point spread record isn’t too bad.

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

Denver (4-9) -2.5 @ Indianapolis (3-10) [8:30pm THU]

Two of the worst teams in the league playing on a Thursday night. Good luck hoping for an exciting game. It’s going to be ugly. Since the Broncos defense dominated the Jets last week in a 23-0 win, maybe they are still awake and haven’t completely given up. I think maybe the Colts have given up, so I’ll take the Broncos.

The Pick: Denver 20-13

Chicago (4-9) @ Detroit (7-6) -5.5 [4:30pm SAT]

One of the most bizarre stats of this season is that the Lions are just 2-4 at home. It’s so rare to see a team have a winning record, yet they’re terrible at home. The good news for the Lions is the Bears are last in the NFL in passing offense (167.2 yards per game), so as long as the Lions focus on shutting down the run, they should be able to win comfortably. Lions QB Matthew Stafford is coming off a 381 passing yard game against the Bucs last week and is third in passing yards. I think Stafford will be successful throwing the ball this week too. Big win for the Lions at home against a Bears team that is sorely lacking in terms of having weapons on offense.

The Pick: Detroit 31-17

LA Chargers (7-6) -1.5 @ Kansas City (7-6) [8:25pm SAT]

Big game in the AFC West featuring two teams tied for first that have gone in different directions this season. The Chiefs started the year at 5-0, lost six of seven after that, got a win last week and perhaps they are on the right track again. The Chargers started 0-4, but have won four straight to reach this point where they are favored on the road against the Chiefs.

A big reason for the Chargers success is QB Phil Rivers, who has 3,611 passing yards with 23 TDs and just 6 INTs. It is one of his best seasons ever and his passer rating has been over 100 in each of the last four. Rivers is finding star WR Keenan Allen a lot (great to see him healthy), but he also spreads the ball around too. I like that Chargers defense a lot too. They have a great secondary and they can rush the passer well. I think they’re the better team. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs have no chance since they are a good team. It just feels like the Chargers have more positive momentum and talent. The Chargers are a legit threat in the AFC too. I’m a believer, for sure.

The Pick: LA Chargers 26-23