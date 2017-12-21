UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
What Is Uranium One, And Why Is Trump So Hot To Investigate It?
Life
Women Share Stories Of Staying Silent & Speaking Out After Being Sexually Harassed Or Assaulted
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
Where Entertainment Fandom Lives
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
Gaming
Featured
Movies
The Best Movies Of 2017
Movies
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017
Music
Sections
Main
RealTalk
Hip-Hop and Rap on UPROXX
The RX
The Music You Need, Right Now
Backstage
The Story Behind The Artist
Featured
Music
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017
RealTalk
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
Brawler
MMA on UPROXX -- coming soon
Featured
DimeMag
Jeff Green On The Cavs, His Perspective After Heart Surgery, Sneakers And LeBron Wine Nights
DimeMag
The Dime Podcast Ep. 13: Jay Bilas Talks NCAA Issues, Draft Prospects And Bill Raftery Stories
Life/Discovery
Sections
Main
Style
Remixing The Classics With The Now
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
Featured
Life
The Best Microadventures In Each Of The Southwestern States
Life
Surviving Art Basel — Miami’s Fancy Dystopian Nightmare
Video/Podcasts
Featured
Transforming The Lives Of Inmates Through The Power Of Rock & Roll
23-Year-Old Lauv Is Quickly Taking The Next Steps Towards Music Superstardom
This Marine Biologist Wants To Change The Way We See Sharks
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Corporate
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Follow UPROXX
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 16 Game Of The NFL Season
#Fantasy Football
#NFL
John Canton
12.21.17
2 days ago
Facebook
Twitter
EMAIL
Share This
Facebook
Twitter
EMAIL
Around The Web
TOPICS
#Fantasy Football
#NFL
TAGS
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NFL
Join The Discussion:
Log In With
Sign In With Facebook
Sign In With Twitter
Sign In With Email
Cancel reply
View all comments
Best Of 2017
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017
Zac Gelfand
12.22.17
1 day ago
2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017
Mike Ryan
12.21.17
2 days ago
6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017
Courtney Enlow
12.21.17
2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017
Amy Nicholson
12.20.17
3 days ago
4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017
Vince Mancini
,
Mike Ryan
,
Amy Nicholson
and
Keith Phipps
12.20.17
3 days ago
47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017
Brian Grubb
12.19.17
4 days ago
6 Comments
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP
Join The Discussion: Log In With