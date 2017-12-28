We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 17 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

The end of the 2017 NFL regular season is here with Week 17 taking place this Sunday on New Year’s Eve. There are twelve teams that will make the playoffs and nine of those teams are already known. What we need to know is who the AFC’s two wildcard teams are with four teams (Baltimore, Tennessee, San Diego, and Buffalo) fighting for two spots. In the NFC, there’s one spot left with only Atlanta or Seattle able to claim it. Some of the seeding needs to be sorted out too with the Panthers trying to win the NFC South from the Saints. I’ll get into the playoff scenarios when I focus on the individual teams.

Every game on the schedule this week is a divisional game. If you’re wondering, the NFC dominated the head to head battle against the AFC, which I tweeted out earlier in the week.

NFC went 41-23 vs AFC this season with no more games left since they are all divisional next week. That's pretty dominant. Can't remember it being that lopsided in a long time. #NFL #GORAMS — John Canton (@johnreport) December 26, 2017

There’s no Thursday, Saturday or Monday game this week. There’s not even a Sunday night game. Every game is taking place at either 1pmET or 4:25pmET Sunday with teams dealing with similar playoff scenarios playing at the same time.

This is the hardest week to pick games because there are going to be a bunch of teams resting key players heading into the playoffs. Some bad teams may sit starters just because they want to put in some younger guy to see what they can get from him. A lot of it is a crapshoot, so if you’re betting, please be smart about it. I’m a heavy bettor and even I take it easy in Week 17 every year because you just never know.

Last Week’s Results:

11-5 Straight Up (158-82 Season, .658)

9-6-1 Point Spread (122-113-5 Season, .519)

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

The Vikings posted their first shutout win since December 5, 1993 at the Lions. It's Minnesota's first-ever shutout at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/BP1FHgJKI6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2017

Chicago (5-10) @ Minnesota (12-3) -12 [1:00pm SUN]

The Vikings haven’t clinched the two-seed and that first round bye yet, so they’ll be trying to win this game one week after a road shutout against the Packers. I don’t think the Bears offense will be able to do much since they are so limited in the passing game this year (second to last in the NFL).

The Pick: Minnesota 27-13

Green Bay (7-8) @ Detroit (8-7) -7 [1:00pm SUN]

The Lions have a much better QB advantage with Matt Stafford, who is likely playing hurt, against Brett Hundley, so give me the home team here. The Packers should bounce back next year with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. I think the awful play of Hundley makes Rodgers look like the MVP favorite next year because we can see how bad the Packers are without him.

The Pick: Detroit 33-16