Week 2 of the NFL season is here with plenty of exciting matchups on this week’s slate. There are two potential shootouts on the schedule this week as the Patriots take on the Saints and the Packers battle the Falcons. Both games have point spreads of over 53 points as of this writing, so if you’re into high scoring games I’d recommend watching those two.

Last Week’s Results:

9-6 Straight Up

6-9 Point Spread

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the eastern time zone.

Houston (0-1) @ Cincinnati (0-1) -6 [8:25pm THU]

Both teams got their butts kicked in Week 1 and they don’t get much time to lick their wounds, which may be a good thing. Bengals QB Andy Dalton looked horrible against the Ravens and now he plays another good defense in the Texans. I think teams know that after WR AJ Green, the Bengals don’t have a lot of weapons on offense. Maybe rookie RB John Ross can be a difference maker with his speed, but he’s hurt right now. Texans are going with rookie QB Deshaun Watson hoping he’s going to get that offense going a bit. I liked him a lot in college because of his ability to improvise when the play breaks down. I’m going with the Texans to win because of that defense and Watson doing just enough to win. The Pick: Houston 16-13

Tennessee (0-1) -2 @ Jacksonville (1-0) [1:00pm SUN]

I went into the season thinking the Titans were going to win the AFC South, so I picked them to beat the Raiders last week. That didn’t happen. Is it time to overreact? Absolutely not. The Jaguars defense looked awesome against the Texans, but that was also a worse offense than what they are dealing with on Sunday. What I liked about the Jags offensively is they fed rookie RB Leonard Fournette 26 times for a 100 yard game and a TD. I guess you have to do that when Blake Bortles is 11 for 21. It’s hard to pick Bortles to win anything, so I’ll go with the Titans in a close game thanks to better QB play from Marcus Mariota. The Pick: Tennessee 20-17