NFL Week 2 Point Totals: Beware Of Overreaction To Season Openers

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season wasn’t exactly chalked full of high-scoring action. As a result, handicappers who went in search of the “under” were victorious more often than not and that applies to our own efforts when it comes to totals. This week, we’re back again and using our principles to fade the public but, before we get there, let’s check in on where we stand.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Because it can be difficult to unearth five under wagers every week, we’ll throw one curve ball at you for Week 2 but, have no fear, we’re not abandoning our beliefs. Beyond that, there is a theme of avoiding the overreactions that plague the casual handicapper and that comes in particularly handy this time of year. Let’s get to it.

Browns and Ravens UNDER 39.5 points

Nearly 75 percent of the action on this total is going over at this point and, frankly, it is easy to see why given how low it is. With that said, the number has actually dipped since its opening and that is a sure sign that you want to be on the other side.

Baltimore’s defense appears to be real and, while Cleveland has some legitimate talent on offense, this could turn into a rock fight in a hurry. Root for punts and field goals in what might be a closer game “than the experts think.”