NFL Week 3 Point Totals: Fading The National Television Audience

Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season was a strange one and, much like Week 1, it was marred by some (very) inconsistent offensive football from a few squads. Fortunately, our tendency is to lean toward the “under” side of things when it comes to handicapping football totals and, well, fewer points lead to better results. With that in mind, we were an errant Aaron Rodgers interception on Sunday evening away from a 5-0 mark and “settling” for a 4-1 performance is never a bad thing.

Before we get to the Week 3 slate, let’s check in to see where we are for the season in breaking down totals.

Last Week: 4-1

Season: 7-3

Some of the early season overreaction has calmed a bit but, have no fear, there is plenty to take advantage of in the market this week. Let’s roll through the totals, remembering that the mission is, as always, to fade the public.

Rams and 49ers UNDER 40 points

Bookmakers were probably challenged to make this total as low as possible and they really tried. For me, though, there really isn’t a (rational) number in which I would take the over in this spot.

In addition to the simple fact that neither offense scares me in the slightest here, Thursday night has produced some ghastly football in the recent past. I trust the Los Angeles defense more than any single unit in this game and, on the bright side for our wager, the Niners were frisky in preventing Russell Wilson and company from dominating in Week 2. A total this low can be scary and that helps the public to stay away or even (gasp) take the over. We will not be deterred.