We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 4 Game Of The NFL Season

There are only two teams that are undefeated headed into week three of the NFL season. Last year’s Super Bowl losers, the Atlanta Falcons, have looked as good as ever in amassing their 3-0 record and showing the world that there is no Super Bowl hangover for them, at least not yet. The Kansas City Chiefs have also been impressive with two road wins and they look like they have one of the most explosive offenses in the league thanks to young stars Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are five teams that are sitting at 0-3 and it’s fair to say they are in must-win situations this week if they have any playoff hopes. Those teams are the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns (the two Ohio teams play each other this week), Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Of those teams, the Giants surprise me the most since they were a playoff team last year, but their offensive line issues are causing a big problem that they may not be able to fix this year.

Last Week’s Results:

6-10 Straight Up (26-21 Season)

3-13 Point Spread (18-29 Season)

Brutal week. I got destroyed after having a good Week 2. That’s the NFL. One week you think you know something and the next week when you feel like you have momentum you get humbled quickly. Hoping for a bounce back this week!

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.