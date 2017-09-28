NFL Week 4 Point Totals: Going Back To The Monday Night Football Well

09.28.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Things went south with haste in Week 3 but we showed a great deal of resolve to battle back late. The Thursday night game saw one team exceed the full game total on its own and, on Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars resembled the “Greatest Show On Turf” behind Blake Bortles. Fear not, though, as order was restored late and a functional, 2-3 performance became the end result. We are certainly not deterred by fluky outcomes and, before getting to this week’s (very) interesting slate of Over/Unders, here is where we are for the season.

  • Last Week: 2-3
  • Season: 9-6

Now, let’s get things started in London again and, given how the Jaguars-Ravens game went, prayers are appreciated.

Saints and Dolphins UNDER 24.5 points in the first half

New Orleans looked (much) better on defense a week ago in knocking off Carolina and that brings me a little bit of optimism. More than that, though, this is a spot in which I’m fading the Miami offense that we saw fall on its face against the hapless Jets.

Games involving the Saints scream “Over” to casual handicappers, simply because they are high-powered on one side and quite poor on the other. This time, though, we want to fade the public by going the other way and taking the first half number (in place of the full game) is something of a fail-safe in case things get weird in the fourth quarter. Throw in the London factor with weird travel and banking on a slow start is the move.

