We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 5 Game Of The NFL Season

The Kansas City Chiefs stand alone atop the National Football League standings as the only team that’s undefeated. That’s weird because most years there are a few teams that make it to at least 4-0, but this year it’s the Chiefs, who also play a much more exciting style than they have in the past.

My predictions are going to be shorter than usual because I’m going on my first vacation of the year as soon as I’m done this. Shoutout to the late, great Tom Petty, who I’m listening to as I write this. Crank up “Runnin’ Down A Dream” while hoping for a 12-2 week picking games.

Last Week’s Results:

11-5 Straight Up (37-26 Season)

9-7 Point Spread (27-36 Season)

That was a nice bounce back after a brutal Week 3.

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

The following teams have byes this week: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington

New England (2-2) -5.5 @ Tampa Bay (2-1) [8:25pm THU]

The Patriots defense stinks and everybody knows it (32 PPG against), which is why the over-under for this game is 55.5. That’s a huge number. This should be a close game with a lot of points and in the end, I like Quarterback Tom Brady to outduel Bucs QB Jameis Winston because the Pats Wide Receiver group led Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan are producing at a high level. Pats win, but the Bucs cover.

The Pick: New England 34-31

Buffalo (3-1) @ Cincinnati (1-3) -3 [1:00pm SUN]

Surprising start by both teams because the Bengals were brutal until last week’s win and the Bills are better than people think thanks to the defense giving up just 13.5 PPG (first in the NFL). There is a problem with the Bills because their WR group has been decimated by injuries, so I think they’ll have trouble scoring. Give me the Bengals at home because they looked more competent offensively last week.

The Pick: Cincinnati 23-17

LA Chargers (0-4) @ NY Giants (0-4) -3.5 [1:00pm]

Two awful teams that are the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year and both teams lost by two points last week in winnable games. When two crap teams play I tend to go with the guys at home, so Giants it is because five weeks ago I thought they were a playoff team. Silly me.

The Pick: NY Giants 26-20

NY Jets (2-2) @ Cleveland (0-4) -0 [1:00pm]

Another terrible game that’s a “Pick ‘Em” by the oddsmakers. The Jets are coming off two straight wins against bad offenses. Since the Jets have a good Defensive Line, I’m leaning towards them here because the Browns continue to have problems. I can’t believe the Jets might make it to 3-2. Bizarre year.

The Pick: NY Jets 17-13

Jacksonville (2-2) @ Pittsburgh (3-1) -8.5 [1:00pm]

The Steelers are sitting at 3-1, yet everybody seems upset by it because the offense hasn’t been what it was in years past. I think Running Back Le’Veon Bell is due for a breakout game, but it will be tough against the Jags. The story of this game will be Jags QB Blake Bortles because they have a shot if he plays well. Problem is I don’t believe in him playing well against emerging Steelers defense. Give me the Steelers and I think they’ll win comfortably too.

The Pick: Pittsburgh 27-13