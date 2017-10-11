We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 6 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

There’s a lot to talk about in the National Football League as we’re nearly one-third of the way into the season. The Kansas City Chiefs are considered by most to be the best team in the NFL since they are the only 5-0 team left standing. After them, the Eagles, Packers, and Panthers sit at 4-1 while the Broncos and Falcons are at 3-1. All of those teams have great offenses that are tough to stop.

Last week also reminded us of how brutal the NFL season can be since Houston Texans star defensive linemen JJ Watt suffered a left tibial plateau fracture (broken leg) that will cause him to miss the rest of the year. New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also suffered a broken ankle and he’s out for the year. It was tough to watch that happen. It’s also a reminder of how quickly one team’s momentum can change if a star player goes down. Also if you had Beckham on your fantasy team, good luck the rest of the way. It won’t be easy losing a first-round pick like him.

Last Week’s Results:

7-7 Straight Up (44-33 Season)

7-7 Point Spread (34-43 Season)

Week five was pretty tough in terms of close games, so going .500 straight up and against the spread is okay with me.

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

The following teams have byes this week: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle.