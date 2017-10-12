NFL Week 6 Point Totals: Flying Under A Low Bar On Sunday Night

Getty Image

Week 6 is a very weird one in the NFL. There are four (yes, four) double-digit favorites as the slate opens and that does not include a New England Patriots team that is laying more than a touchdown against the New York Jets. From a totals perspective, those kind of significant spreads can throw things into chaos and, for good measure, there are injury situations across the league that also make handicapping all the more the difficult.

We will not be deterred, though, and our principles are all that we have. Before we get to the picks, let’s take a look at what has been a successful campaign to this point in the calendar.

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 16-9

To the surprise of no one, we’re going Under for all five picks again this week. If it ain’t broke…

Patriots and Jets UNDER 47.5 points

Bill Belichick and company may have figured something out in last week’s win over Tampa Bay, even if the Pats remain the worst defense in the league on paper. It isn’t going to be fun to take the under on a game involving Tom Brady but the Jets are respectable enough on defense to put up a fight and I’m just not sure they can/will score against New England. Moreover, this feels like a spot for the Pats to send something of a message and that could manifest in a 31-9 type of final score.