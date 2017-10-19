We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 7 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

The unpredictability of the 2017 NFL season continued in Week 6 with plenty of upsets. The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer undefeated after losing at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which wasn’t a huge upset, but the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 17-0 lead at home to the Miami Dolphins and losing 20-17 was brutal to see. Those Falcons sure don’t know how to protect leads, huh?

Another upset I didn’t see coming was the New York Giants finally getting their first win on the road in Denver. They dominated that game and won, 23-10. Before the year I thought they were a playoff team, then they started 0-5, I figured they were going to win about three games and suddenly they look pretty good again. Welcome to the NFL. You just never know what might happen.

There was also some sad injury news last week as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers landed on his right shoulder after taking a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. It was a legal hit, but Rodgers ended up with a broken collarbone that required surgery. Rodgers is likely out for the year while Brett Hundley will take over for the Packers at QB the rest of they ear. That means the Packers went from possible Super Bowl team to a team that may not make the playoffs even with a 4-2 record.

One of the weirdest stats about this season so far is that home teams have a losing record at 44-45. That is so rare.

Through six weeks, home teams are 44-45 (.494). Since 1970, home teams have never had a losing record. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 17, 2017

A lot of times when I pick games between two teams that I think are pretty close, I’ll lean towards the home team because they usually win more than they lose. Not this year.