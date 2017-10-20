NFL Week 7 Point Totals: They Can’t Make The Numbers Low Enough

Things have gone pretty well in this space during the 2017 NFL season and we’ll get to that in a moment. Our motto has been to fade the public with a lot of Under picks and, in truth, it is working to the tune of a 60 percent clip. However, Week 6 was maddening and, despite a reasonable 2-3 performance, it is hard to avoid discussing what might have been.

The most heartbreaking defeat came when Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian uncorked a 43-yard pick-6 to Janoris Jenkins with less than a minute remaining in the first half on Sunday evening. While that play did wonders for the Giants on the way to an upset win, it also broke our spirits with a first-half Under by exactly 0.5 points and, well, the full game Under would have been victorious. Sigh.

While we could also discuss the hapless Cleveland Browns throwing a meaningless touchdown pass with 63 seconds remaining to go Over the total (no sodium here), let’s just get to the records for both the week and the season.

  • Last Week: 2-3
  • Season: 18-12

Time to right ship and get back to our winning ways with these five Under selections.

Titans and Browns UNDER 46.5 points

Cleveland played a part in a sub-par record a week ago but we’re going back to the well. The Titans aren’t great on defense but, with Marcus Mariota hobbling around, Tennessee is leaning more heavily on the running game. More than anything, this is a play against the Browns offense sustaining success and the number feels high to me. Trust the process.

