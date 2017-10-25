We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 8 Game Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

As we enter Week 8 of the NFL season, there are a lot of questions of who is the best team in the NFL. The 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles are the only team with one loss right now, so I think it’s fair to say they sit atop the kingdom. Their schedule hasn’t been that tough and they face the hapless Niners this week, but they deserve a lot of respect. Plenty of people are saying quarterback Carson Wentz is the league MVP, and he’d probably get my vote if I had one. Will it last? Who knows? They’re a young team that hasn’t had a deep playoff run in a long time, so they may collapse in the second half, but I think they have the talent to be one of the top two teams in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

In the AFC, the trio of New England, Pittsburgh and Kansas City are all 5-2. They are perennial playoff teams that should be in the mix again, so that’s no surprise. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins (both 4-2) are surprising people right now. The Bills are doing it even without much of a receiving group while the Dolphins have quarterback concerns. I’m still leaning toward New England in the AFC, but perhaps the Steelers have enough to get by them this year since their defense has improved.

Looking at the NFC, after the Eagles, I think my LA Rams are legitimate at 5-2 heading into the bye this week. Like the Eagles, they are unproven and we need to see if they can sustain it. Other teams with two losses are the Minnesota Vikings at 5-2, who have overcome injuries to Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook thanks to their great defense. New Orleans is 4-2 with an improved defense while the Seattle Seahawks are always dangerous, especially at home, at 4-2. I think the Cowboys are scary at 3-3 and could go on a winning streak with the team they have as long as Ezekiel Elliott isn’t suspended. The last two Super Bowl loser, Carolina (4-3) and Atlanta (3-3) still have a lot of talent, but they are too inconsistent.

As we near the halfway point of the season, the only thing that we really know is the NFL is as wide open and crazy as ever. That’s how we like it!

Last Week’s Results:

12-3 Straight Up (63-43 Season)

9-5-1 Point Spread (49-56-1 Season)

Best week of the year straight up and against the spread. A lot of favorites won, so that helped, but I also got most of the winners in the close games.

Note: The point spreads I use come from VegasInsider. All times listed are in the Eastern Time zone.

The following teams have byes this week: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Tennessee.