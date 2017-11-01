We’re Picking Winners For Every Week 9 Game Of The NFL Season

NFL/Getty

It’s been a newsworthy week around the National Football League heading into Week 9 because of the Tuesday trade deadline that surprisingly saw some interesting moves. Some years nothing goes on, but this year there were some notable names switching teams.

The New England Patriots traded away backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo to the lowly San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second round pick. I like it a lot for the Niners because Garoppolo can be their QB of the future and they can focus on drafting other positions in the 2018 draft. As for the Pats, obviously they feel like Tom Brady can play another four or five years if they are trading away his backup when he’s 40 years old. It’s hard to question them considering their incredible run in the last 17 years with Brady at QB.

Jay Ajayi got traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Philadelphia Eagles this week, which should help the Eagles poor running game. It just didn’t seem like the Dolphins liked Ajayi’s attitude and they probably think it’s an addition by subtraction.

I really liked the Seattle Seahawks trading for OT Duane Brown because their offensive line has had a lot of issues. Brown wanted a raise from the Texans, they didn’t want to do it and now he’s on the Seahawks. The Texans get back a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick for Brown.

The most surprising trade was the Carolina Panthers sending their perceived #1 WR Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills in a trade that didn’t sit well with Panthers fan Stephen Curry. The Bills needed help at WR, so it makes a lot of sense for them and they only had to give up a third and seventh round draft picks. I’m confused it about from the Panthers’ perspective.

In the last bit of trade news, the Browns nearly traded for AJ McCarron from the Bengals, but they didn’t make the move in time. It’s such a Browns move that it’s almost mean to laugh since these things tend to happen to that organization.

