NFL Week 9 Point Totals: Handicapping A Very Weird Post-Deadline World

The second half of the 2017 NFL season is officially here and, in this space, the first half went pretty well. Sure, there were some bad beats along the way but picking winners at a 57.5 percent clip isn’t something to complain about through eight weeks of action. Of course, things nearly went flying off the rails in Week 8 specifically with three straight losses to begin the slate but, have no fear, the final two contests fell on the right side to preserve order in the universe.

This week’s schedule is a potentially juicy one but, before we get to the five selections, let’s formally check in on where we stand for the full season.

Last Week: 2-3

Season: 23-17

Come get these winners.

Bills and Jets UNDER 21.5 points in the first half

Let’s get weird on a Thursday. Buffalo has been sneaky good on offense lately and that is scary but Thursday can often shut down offenses even when they are playing well. The Bills invested in Kelvin Benjamin at the deadline but he can’t possibly be up to speed in three days and, well, the Jets are the Jets. Honestly, the Bills’ defense is quite good (even without Marcell Dareus) and let’s hope that a rock fight breaks out in the first and second quarters.