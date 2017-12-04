The Internet Had A Lot Of Fun Photoshopping That Massive Knockout Of Alistair Overeem

If you missed UFC 218 this past Saturday, do yourself a favor and go watch it from start to finish. It featured nine violent finishes, four absolute wars, and one knockout of the year contender. That last one came thanks to up and coming heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou, who put Alistair Overeem into low orbit with an uppercut from hell. Watch this:

The moment was caught perfectly by UFC photographer Josh Hedges and spread like wildfire across the internet.

And of course because people on the internet are willing to make fun of anything including a decorated mixed martial artist getting badly knocked out for their entertainment, there are now tons of photoshops of the moment.

