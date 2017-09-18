‘NHL 18’ Is Everything You Could Want From A Hockey Game

YouTube

It might have been a while since you’ve played a hockey video game, and that’s fine. That’s totally normal. You’re probably not picking up the latest offering from EA Sports every year like you pick up the new installment of Madden, or NBA 2K (or even WWE 2K). But NHL 18 has pretty much everything you could want from a hockey game, and this most recent installment from EA should be on your list if you think you might need a hockey game in your collection. (And really, what collection of video games is complete without hockey?)

For Madden or FIFA fans, NHL 18 of course offers all the deep sim modes and options you crave if you’re the type who likes to dig in there and Generally Manage (or own) a virtual team. One fantastic new wrinkle is that, with the addition to the league of the Vegas Golden Knights, there was an expansion NHL draft back in June. Thanks to that real-life weirdness (and wonderfulness), there are a couple of options you can use to launch right into a franchise mode.

You can either start with a 31-team expansion draft and pick any of the existing NHL teams as your franchise that you’ll build over the course of seasons and years, or — even more wonderfully — you can opt for a 32-team expansion draft, and add a team of your own devising to the mix. The options for creating a team are robust and spectacular. (My only complaint is that there could have been a few more options for mascot heads and bodies, but I imagine not everyone is the mascot enthusiast that I am.) From fire-spewing scoreboards to allowing your team to enter through a big animal head, I think you’ll probably find enough here to make a team that you yourself would root for in real life. If it existed.