A Former NHL Enforcer Says ‘Half’ The League’s Players Smoke Weed

12.06.17 1 hour ago

Riley Cote says the NHL is a league full of potheads. The former Philadelphia Flyers bruisers said in an interview with Sportsnet that around half of the hockey league’s players use marijuana, and many do every day.

Cote retired from the league in 2010 and was an assistant coach for a Flyers’ minor league affiliate, but he left coaching earlier this year and now works primarily in raising awareness for the use of marijuana medically with his Hemp Heals Foundation. He says there should be more awareness and acceptance of cannabis use for professional athletes, and spoke about the frequency with which he saw other NHL players using the drug.

The NHL’s drug policy is much different than that of the NFL in that marijuana use is not specifically banned, though it is still frowned upon. Cote said he used marijuana to cope with the physical and mental stress that came with being a fighter in the NHL, and that many do the same thing.

