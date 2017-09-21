Watch Nick Cannon Belt Out A ‘Dreamgirls’ Classic While Hanging From A Goal Post On ‘Hang Time’

Nick Cannon’s reputation as a “Mr. Do It All” is unquestioned in Hollywood. He’s still the host of MTV2’s popular comedy competition show Wild N’ Out and for nine seasons was the host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Perhaps knowing how to answer questions being on a “winner’s frequency” would prep him for the latest episode of Hang Time with Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong.

Knowing Cannon, participating in the Hang Time interview couldn’t happen on just any football field. Instead he and Armstrong took it to the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. According to Cannon, he wins when he’s not even trying to win. Despite trying to hang upside down — as well as doing pull-ups — the NCredible CEO fielded questions about possible matching tattoos, always wanting to get into the entertainment industry and his time in high school as a a short, skinny but sexy comedian. He went on to remark the importance of his father in his life and his biggest pet peeve of wasted time.

Perhaps the best thing about Cannon during all of this? He fights off getting tickled mid-interview and belts out a pretty good rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s “And I’m Telling You (You’re Gonna Love Me)” from Dreamgirls all while still hanging from that goal post. Watch the high-pressure interview go down up top.

