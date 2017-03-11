The Worst NFL Contracts Ever

Nick Fairley Got Kicked Off A Mardi Gras Stage By Jagged Edge

03.10.17 55 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Nick Fairley agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract to remain with the New Orleans Saints this week. So financially, Fairley is doing just fine. However, that wasn’t the only piece of news involving the former Auburn defensive line recently, as TMZ Sports unearthed a video of Fairley getting into a scuffle with R&B group Jagged Edge. Yes, that Jagged Edge.

As you can see above, Fairley and the four (!) members of the musical act engaged in some profane language and appeared to draw dangerously close to throwing down physically. Fortunately, that did not end up taking place, but the incident reportedly occurred during a Mardi Gras event in Mobile, Ala. when Fairley essentially declined to leave the stage in a peaceful manner to make way for Jagged Edge’s scheduled performance.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t an earth-shattering incident but it isn’t the best look for Fairley. From the looks of it, he simply could have left the stage to avoid any sort of dust-up and, given that he has some maturity issues (both on and off the field) in his past, it could be something that the Saints don’t love from their newly-paid defensive tackle. Alas, things could have been worse and no injuries occurred, which is fortunate for all involved.

Around The Web

TAGSJAGGED EDGENEW ORLEANS SAINTSNick Fairley
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP