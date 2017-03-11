Nick Fairley Got Kicked Off A Mardi Gras Stage By Jagged Edge

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nick Fairley agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract to remain with the New Orleans Saints this week. So financially, Fairley is doing just fine. However, that wasn’t the only piece of news involving the former Auburn defensive line recently, as TMZ Sports unearthed a video of Fairley getting into a scuffle with R&B group Jagged Edge. Yes, that Jagged Edge.

As you can see above, Fairley and the four (!) members of the musical act engaged in some profane language and appeared to draw dangerously close to throwing down physically. Fortunately, that did not end up taking place, but the incident reportedly occurred during a Mardi Gras event in Mobile, Ala. when Fairley essentially declined to leave the stage in a peaceful manner to make way for Jagged Edge’s scheduled performance.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t an earth-shattering incident but it isn’t the best look for Fairley. From the looks of it, he simply could have left the stage to avoid any sort of dust-up and, given that he has some maturity issues (both on and off the field) in his past, it could be something that the Saints don’t love from their newly-paid defensive tackle. Alas, things could have been worse and no injuries occurred, which is fortunate for all involved.