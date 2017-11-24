Mississippi State Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald Suffered A Horrific Leg Injury During The Egg Bowl

#College Football
11.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Nick Fitzgerald is one of the most physical quarterbacks in all of college football. While he can be up and down as a passer, there may not be a signal caller in the sport who enjoys plowing through defenders, and at 6’5 and 230 pounds, he’s almost impossible for one player to bring down.

Unfortunately for Mississippi State and Fitzgerald, the quarterback suffered one of the worst leg injuries you’ll ever see during the 2017 edition of the Egg Bowl. Fitzgerald ran the ball to the left, one defender went low, and when the dust settled, his foot was pointing in the wrong direction.

Here is a video of the incident. Viewer discretion very much is advised, as this is not for the feint of heart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLMISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGSNick Fitzgerald

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP