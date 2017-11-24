Getty Image

Nick Fitzgerald is one of the most physical quarterbacks in all of college football. While he can be up and down as a passer, there may not be a signal caller in the sport who enjoys plowing through defenders, and at 6’5 and 230 pounds, he’s almost impossible for one player to bring down.

Unfortunately for Mississippi State and Fitzgerald, the quarterback suffered one of the worst leg injuries you’ll ever see during the 2017 edition of the Egg Bowl. Fitzgerald ran the ball to the left, one defender went low, and when the dust settled, his foot was pointing in the wrong direction.

Here is a video of the incident. Viewer discretion very much is advised, as this is not for the feint of heart.