Getty Image

Center Nick Mangold spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the New York Jets (which means the man deserves a medal of some kind for spending that much time with the Jets), but that tenure came to an end on Thursday when he, among many others, were cut by the Jets.

Mangold, Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis were all among the Jets cut this week as the team tries to rebuild and restructure its salary cap situation. Mangold was on vacation with his family at Disney World when he found out he was being cut, and that led to one of the funniest reaction pictures ever by an NFL player.

The former All-Pro center posted a picture to Twitter of him riding Splash Mountain at Disney looking very sad with the caption “the moment it sinks in that you were cut in Disney World.”