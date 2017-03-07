Nike

Nike has announced the release of the Nike Pro Hijab, making them the first company to create a performance hijab for Muslim athletes. The news comes weeks after Nike launched a new ad campaign for female athletes in the Middle East titled, “What will they say about you?”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Nike Pro Hijab will debut in Spring 2018, but has been in development for more than a year as Nike has had female Muslim athletes test it to create something that fills a significant need for them.