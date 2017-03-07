Nike has announced the release of the Nike Pro Hijab, making them the first company to create a performance hijab for Muslim athletes. The news comes weeks after Nike launched a new ad campaign for female athletes in the Middle East titled, “What will they say about you?”
The Nike Pro Hijab will debut in Spring 2018, but has been in development for more than a year as Nike has had female Muslim athletes test it to create something that fills a significant need for them.
“The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport. This movement first permeated international consciousness in 2012, when a hijabi runner took the global stage in London.”
time for trumptards to protest nike!
How about time for people to protest a religion’s violation of womens’ dignity? By the way, not a Trumptard, just a person with a functioning brain that doesn’t understand the left’s support and fawning over a religion that oppresses the very thing they very appropriately have been champions for (i.e. womens’ rights, LBGT, etc.)
*LGBT
Still going to lose to Jamaica…