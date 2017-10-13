Getty Image

Friday was supposed to be the day the University of North Carolina learned its fate in one of the biggest academic corruption cases in NCAA history. What they learned, though, is that they didn’t do anything worth punishing.

The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions ruled Friday that — though the Tar Heels likely committed academic fraud — it “could not conclude” that the university actually committed academic fraud.

The ruling is a shocking conclusion to a period of time where the university appeared to create extremely easy courses for its student-athletes to take in order to have significantly easier schedules.