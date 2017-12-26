Northern Illinois Attempted A Horrendous Fake Punt Pass Out Of Their Own End Zone

12.26.17

A well-executed fake punt is really high up on the list of awesome college football plays. When a team is able to get the ball to their punter (or, in some cases, one of the lead blockers) and get a first down, it’s usually a ton of fun, as the play requires some amount of creativity by coaches and for their players to execute to perfection.

Neither of those things happened during the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl between Duke and Northern Illinois. During the first quarter, the Huskies were facing a 4th-and-18 from deep inside their own territory. There was zero reason to try a fake punt, but by god, did they go for it, anyway.

The ball was snapped to Northern Illinois’ punter. The call was for a passing play. They needed to gain 18 yards, but instead, this happened.

