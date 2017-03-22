Getty Image

The past seven days have been full of good news for those looking forward to a potential (and what some consider inevitable) Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather boxing superfight. Last Wednesday UFC president Dana White went on the Conan O’Brien show and essentially gave the match his blessing, removing the biggest obstacle from the fight happening.

And now Conor McGregor and the Nevada State Athletic Commission have reached an agreement regarding McGregor’s infamous bottle throwing incident leading up to his rematch with Nate Diaz. The commission originally tried to fine McGregor $150,000 over the event, which McGregor refused to pay. Instead, he said, he’d simply never fight in Nevada again. Unfortunately for him, Floyd Mayweather only fights in Las Vegas, so something would have to be worked out.

And worked out it was. With the Nevada commission (and the state in general) set to make a lot of money off of a battle between McGregor and Mayweather, they’ve been pretty willing to play ball. In the past, they said they were willing to license McGregor despite his lack of boxing experience. Today they announced they’d be dropping the fine amount to $25,000 for McGregor, and even promised to adjust fellow bottle thrower Nate Diaz’s fine as well.

That clears the way for McGregor to fight in Nevada once again, just the latest hurdle easily jumped by Conor as he forces his crazy billion dollar fight idea into existence. As if making the unlikely match up happen wasn’t enough, he’s also been vowing he’ll win as well. And while that kind of bluster is expected, the man has done the impossible so many times we’re starting to feel foolish for doubting him.