The NFL has seen several protests occur during the national anthem in the past year. Colin Kaepernick’s quiet protest against police misconduct and racial inequality inspired a heated debate between critics and supporters, gathering fellow players to do the same throughout the 2016-17 season and continue into this season. The same can’t be said about Major League Baseball, still considered America’s pastime and lacking the same level of protest as the NFL.
Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones was quoted in September 2016 that you didn’t see a Kaepernick-style protest in the MLB because “baseball is a white man’s sport’’ and being vocal like the former San Francisco quarterback could end with you being kicked out of the sport. One year later, the sport has finally seen its first player take that risk.
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell made a statement ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Texas Rangers by taking a knee during the national anthem. Maxwell had teased the possibility earlier in the day on Twitter, a response and prediction based on the divisive comments by President Donald Trump on Friday night.
Maxwell was out in front of the entire stadium, with the support of his teammates by his side, showing solidarity with the players in the NFL and other sports that have made the same decision. Susan Slusser from the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news and shared the striking photo on Twitter:
Yea, except Kaepernick played the whole season versus 5 games played by RG3 because he can't seem to not get injured. Also, here's an interesting nugget: Kaepernick was given an award voted on by his teammates last season; ex-teammate Chris Cooley recently stated that RG3 wasn't well-liked by his WRs and linemen. Kaepernick doesn't really have a history of significant injuries save for a tear in his non-throwing shoulder in 2015. RG3 has had significant ankle, knee, shoulder injuries and that's before even taking into account his history with concussions
