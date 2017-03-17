Why Are The Oakland Raiders Interested In Marshawn Lynch?

Getty Image

When we last left Skittles enthusiast Marshawn Lynch, he was enjoying NFL retirement in Scotland by playing chicken with buses. It’s been 13 months since Lynch said goodbye to the NFL, but now the Oakland Raiders appear interested in saying hello.

Raiders strongly considering acquiring RB Marshawn Lynch, either through trade or by his release, sources tell @JosinaAnderson and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2017

Marshawn Lynch is in shape. He's thought about playing. Raiders are interested. But would the #Seahawks actually trade him? We'll see. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

I’m curious as to how Rapoport knows Lynch is in shape. I’m not saying he’s not in shape, but he is doing Crossfit workouts with him on a weekly basis? Has he tested his body fat? I don’t think so. Advocating for players because the player or agent tells you a thing is always weird to me.

But yes, the Raiders seem to want to add the 30-year-old running back to replace what they lost there in free agency. The question is… why?