Being a spectator at a live sporting event is supposed to be fun, especially if you spend enough money to sit close enough to hear your favorite athletes say cuss words when celebrating their latest and greatest highlight-reel play. Cam Newton might hand you a football. LeBron James might dive into your lap and leave you with a concussion. You might catch a foul ball with your bare hand while you hold a beer in the other hand. It’s great and well worth the money.

Except if you buy a ticket to a soccer game apparently, because at a soccer game you’re susceptible to all sorts of tragedies and maladies, none more embarrassing than getting pegged with a soccer ball square in the face for all of the world to see. That’s precisely what happened to a female fan at a game in Portugal on Thursday.

The fan had great seats to the 1-1 tie between Porto and Feirense, just a few rows up behind the goal, but somehow that wasn’t enough to entice her to actually watch the game. As such, she was staring into the ether as a ball came soaring right at her, and even though a kid right in front of her was aware enough to duck away from the ball, she stood stoically and took it right on the nose. It needs to be said, in all caps: HOW DID SHE MISS THE GIANT, YELLOW BALL ROCKETING TOWARDS HER FACE? Thankfully for the internet, she did miss the ball, as we have this moment captured and documented. Unthankfully for her the ball did not miss her, so we’re hoping she’s okay and can shake it off.