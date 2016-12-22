Following the tragic passing of Craig Sager, Odell Beckham chose to pay tribute on Sunday by wearing the above cleats that mirrored Sager’s famously flashy style. Since this isn’t a special week for cleat tributes, the NFL fined Beckham for a thing nobody watching the game probably noticed unless it was explicitly pointed out to them.
Beckham auctioned the cleats and donated the money to cancer research, something you may have learned about through an Instagram comment Beckham left on a post by DeSean Jackson, which is how we learn of news in 2016.
So while this is bad and the latest example of the NFL missing the point and being tone deaf and all that, isn’t it time we added another facet to the conversation about a league that punishes celebrations and things like Beckham’s cleats?
Can players stop acting surprised when they get fined for doing things like this? Yeah, it’s a stupid fine, but it’s one you know is coming the moment the idea of wearing cleats like this pops into your head. “There was no warning to take them off!” ODB, you know I love you, but if a guy not wearing a mask robs an ATM and waves his home address in front of the camera then gets arrested three days later, he can’t be surprised. There are cameras pointed at every inch of an NFL field and the league loves to shake money out of its player’s pockets. They were always going to find out.
It’s a shit show all around. As you pointed out, NFL players shouldn’t be surprised by any fine they receive from the No Fun League, on the other hand…the NFL is shit and rigged and deserves all the ill-will it engenders.
Ratings are massively down and so is merch. It’s a dying league staffed by prematurely dying personnel. But like any slowly dying thing in america, it will be a costly and very public funerary march.
Oh come on now. You know the fucking rules. As long as this ridiculous rule is in play it doesn’t matter why you’re wearing certain footwear.
I think he got permission from Richard Sherman
I’m a 40 year old guy, raised on “old school” football, act like you’ve been there before, all of that jazz. I also remember the “fun bunch”, the Hog Dance, Gastineau’s sack dance, Icky shuffle, McMahon’s headbands, etc., and those were fun to watch and brought more eyes to the tv. There’s a not so subtle line between taunting and having fun, but unfortunately these crusty old aholes in charge do not want the players to be bigger than “the game” (so they earn more money and have more bargaining power at the table) and so they make ridiculous rules that are entirely subjective which makes people like me despise them. You throw a football at someone on the other team, make a throat slash gesture, etc., ok, probably not the best message. But to have 5 linemen gather in the endzone and all do a high five is fun. But in NFL parlance, that’s also taunting or “excessive” or whatever.
The NFL will crumble in less than 5 years
More oppressed athletes. Pro sports are the new plantations. kill yourselves
Robbing a bank = wearing different shoes to a game