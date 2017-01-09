Getty Image / Conan

Odell Beckham Jr. did not have his best game ever on Sunday afternoon, it’s true. The Giants receiver had multiple drops against the Packers in their NFC Wild Card game, but I mean, it’s like less than ten degrees there.

However, according to Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, OBJ can blame all his troubles on a one-day boat trip he and the rest of the Giants’ receivers took last weekend to Miami on their day off.

After a while though, it got old. And Twitter got sick of it pretty damn fast: