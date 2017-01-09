Odell Beckham Jr. did not have his best game ever on Sunday afternoon, it’s true. The Giants receiver had multiple drops against the Packers in their NFC Wild Card game, but I mean, it’s like less than ten degrees there.
However, according to Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, OBJ can blame all his troubles on a one-day boat trip he and the rest of the Giants’ receivers took last weekend to Miami on their day off.
After a while though, it got old. And Twitter got sick of it pretty damn fast:
From what I can gather from this seemingly never-ending non-story is that the problem was that Beckham and the other WRs were not prepping for the Packers or whatever on their day off. Two things. Firstly, if you told any other human being that they should be at work on their day off, they’d probably spit in your face. Tell the guy that works at Best Buy that he should spend his day off getting better at his job and see what that gets you. Secondly, had Beckham et al been in Miami to visit children in a hospital, no one, including Buck, would have said shit. But they would have been equally not trying to prepare for the Packers had they done that instead of chill for a day ON THEIR DAY OFF! So it wasn’t that they weren’t prepping for the Packers, it’s that they were on a boat relaxing. I love sports, but shit like this makes me wish I didn’t.