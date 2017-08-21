Instagram/@obj

Football people like to let you know they’re tough. Their fearlessness in the face of danger is one of the things that makes them good at what they do, but also can cause problems off of the field.

Take, for example, Monday’s solar eclipse, a once in a generation experience but one that also requires some caution. Scientists and doctors warn everyone not to stare directly into the eclipse, unless you have special glasses. That’s because, despite it being darker, the UV rays still exist and can do serious damage to your eyes.

Football people aren’t always the keenest on what scientists or doctors say — see: every concussion study for the past two decades — so it should come as no surprise that on Monday, some in the football world scoffed at the necessity of glasses for looking at the eclipse. First, Boston College coach Steve Addazio said he was going to stare directly at the sun without glasses because dogs and horses don’t have glasses and they won’t all go blind — which is incredible logic.