Odell Beckham Jr. Was Carted Off With An Apparent Left Ankle Injury

CBS

The Giants were leading the Chargers 22-20 late in the fourth quarter when Eli Manning threw incomplete to Odell Beckham Jr. on a slant route. What would have generally have been a fairly inconsequential play became, unfortunately, a critical moment for the Giants as their star receiver remained on the ground in considerable pain.

Beckham’s ankle got caught and tangled up with the defensive back as he was being taken to the ground and was bent up in a scary fashion. The star receiver stayed on the ground as the Giants’ medical staff came out to attend to him, and he was eventually carted off in visible pain.

You can see video of the injury below, but be warned that it’s pretty ugly seeing his ankle get rolled up underneath him.