Odell Beckham Jr. Was Carted Off With An Apparent Left Ankle Injury

#NFL
10.08.17 35 mins ago

CBS

The Giants were leading the Chargers 22-20 late in the fourth quarter when Eli Manning threw incomplete to Odell Beckham Jr. on a slant route. What would have generally have been a fairly inconsequential play became, unfortunately, a critical moment for the Giants as their star receiver remained on the ground in considerable pain.

Beckham’s ankle got caught and tangled up with the defensive back as he was being taken to the ground and was bent up in a scary fashion. The star receiver stayed on the ground as the Giants’ medical staff came out to attend to him, and he was eventually carted off in visible pain.

You can see video of the injury below, but be warned that it’s pretty ugly seeing his ankle get rolled up underneath him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNEW YORK GIANTSNFLOdell Beckham

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP