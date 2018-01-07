O.J. Simpson Went To A Bills Bar In Vegas To Watch Their Playoff Game

#NFL Playoffs
01.07.18 3 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

There are days when the truth is stranger than fiction. Before the Bills-Jaguars playoff game kicked off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Orenthal James Simpson made reality rather weird indeed.

O.J. Simpson has managed to keep a fairly low profile since his release from a Las Vegas prison for his role in a 2007 armed robbery. Simpson had conspired to reacquire some items that he claimed was stolen from him, but was released in 2017 on good behavior.

Imagine the surprise of the internet when Simpson was seen all over the internet, having taken pictures with many members of Bills Mafia. At first, it was assumed that Simpson was actually in Jacksonville, hanging out in the tailgate area, which would have been especially strange considering he’s on parole in Nevada. However, a little bit of internet sleuthing and Twitter search proved that Simpson was simply at a local Bills bar in the Las Vegas area.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL Playoffs
TAGSBUFFALO BILLSJACKSONVILLE JAGUARSNFL PLAYOFFSOJ SIMPSON

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP