The Owner Of The Infamous O.J. Simpson Chase White Bronco Took It On ‘Pawn Stars’ To Ask For $500,000

08.09.17 1 hour ago

A&E Networks via Fox News

O.J. Simpson is set to become a free man later this year after being granted parole earlier in July by the Nevada State Parole Board after nine years in prison for kidnapping and theft charges. Simpson’s parole hearing was a strange thing to watch, as he insisted he had, up to the incident in which he went to retrieve his old memorabilia back that led to the charges, lived a conflict-free life.

With his parole hearing and the return of his 1994 murder trial to popular culture in the form of an FX drama series and an ESPN documentary series, Simpson is very much part of the public conscience once again. For Mike Gilbert, Simpson’s former agent, that meant there was never a better time to cash in on one of the most infamous rides in American history.

Around The Web

TAGSOJ SIMPSONpawn starswhite broncowhite bronco chasewhite ford bronco

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP