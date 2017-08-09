A&E Networks via Fox News

O.J. Simpson is set to become a free man later this year after being granted parole earlier in July by the Nevada State Parole Board after nine years in prison for kidnapping and theft charges. Simpson’s parole hearing was a strange thing to watch, as he insisted he had, up to the incident in which he went to retrieve his old memorabilia back that led to the charges, lived a conflict-free life.

With his parole hearing and the return of his 1994 murder trial to popular culture in the form of an FX drama series and an ESPN documentary series, Simpson is very much part of the public conscience once again. For Mike Gilbert, Simpson’s former agent, that meant there was never a better time to cash in on one of the most infamous rides in American history.